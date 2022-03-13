Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 29,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.07 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

