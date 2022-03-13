Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.23.

FM stock opened at C$38.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$39.42.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Insiders sold 194,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,682 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

