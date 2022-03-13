Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $259.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $257.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.70.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $174.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.