Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

DB stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

