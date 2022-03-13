Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.52. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
