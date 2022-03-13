Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Target Price to CHF 320

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VACNY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $393.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95.
VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAT Group (VACNY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.