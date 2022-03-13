Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

PBB opened at €10.13 ($11.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($16.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.35.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

