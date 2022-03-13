Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.01. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

