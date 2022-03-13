Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

