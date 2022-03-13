DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $156.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

