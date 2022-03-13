DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $180.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of DKS opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

