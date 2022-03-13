DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 3,429,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

