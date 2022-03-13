DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.
DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 3,429,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.