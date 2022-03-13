DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,375. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.09. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

