Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSNL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 139,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Personalis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,281. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Personalis stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.