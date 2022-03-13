Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerald news, Director David Saul Levin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

