Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 131,057 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 341.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

