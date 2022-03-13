Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 102,434 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

