Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 104.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 387,860 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 387.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 404,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 110.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FVE stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

