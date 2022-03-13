Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

