Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 178,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

