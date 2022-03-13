DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.09.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. DLocal has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $5,564,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

