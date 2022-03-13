DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Brokerages

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
DCGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,656. DocGo has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.