DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Brokerages

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

DCGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,656. DocGo has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $7,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

