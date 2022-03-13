DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

