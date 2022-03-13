DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

