DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.04.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
