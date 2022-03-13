DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

