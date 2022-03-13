Dogecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $292.95 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $15.01 billion and approximately $292.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00269993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

