Domani Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.