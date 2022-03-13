Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

