Domani Wealth LLC Sells 550 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $204.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

