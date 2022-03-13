Domani Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $529.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $573.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

