Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.