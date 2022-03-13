DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 121.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.