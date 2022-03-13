DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPCSU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

