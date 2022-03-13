DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $132.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE DTE opened at $126.97 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

