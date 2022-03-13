Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 500,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

