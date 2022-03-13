DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE KSM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

