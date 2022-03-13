Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EIC opened at $16.54 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

