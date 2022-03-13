Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EIC opened at $16.54 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
About Eagle Point Income (Get Rating)
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
