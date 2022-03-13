East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EJPRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 232,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,976. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

