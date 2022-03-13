Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
