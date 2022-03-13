Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,004 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 759,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

