eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.06. 9,216,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.