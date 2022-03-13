Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

