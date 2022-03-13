EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 18,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. EG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

