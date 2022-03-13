Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 71.7% in February

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.75. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.21. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

