EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.