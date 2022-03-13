EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of EME opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
