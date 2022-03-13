EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, as it reported strong earnings and revenues (up 1.6% and 15.7% year over year, respectively) on the back of robust demand for its services. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. Yet, gross and adjusted operating margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) and 60 bps, respectively, from the prior-year period. It expects fuel and energy costs along with macro uncertainties like supply chain disruption, inflation, and increased COVID-19 mandates to impact the business in 2022.”

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE EME opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

