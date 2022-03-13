EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 282,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

