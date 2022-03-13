Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $40.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $71,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

