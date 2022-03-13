Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$36.20 and a 12-month high of C$45.20. The company has a market cap of C$11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.02.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

