Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$991.00.

TSE:EDV opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

