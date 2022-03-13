Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Endonovo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,516. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Endonovo Therapeutics
