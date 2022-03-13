Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Endonovo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,516. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

About Endonovo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.